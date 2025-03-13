1776 Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 396,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

