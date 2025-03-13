Appaloosa LP Purchases 810,695 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Appaloosa LP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,695 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 2.1% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned 2.33% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $133,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

