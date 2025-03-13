Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 718.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

