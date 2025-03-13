Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,905 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,049,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.