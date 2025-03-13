Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 1,032 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

