AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.