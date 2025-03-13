iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXJ. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAXJ opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

