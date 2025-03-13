Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 567.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 15.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 2.72% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

