Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading 44.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 44.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 822,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 940% from the average session volume of 79,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

