Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 50,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 183,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$430,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 40,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 2,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 4,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 19,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,664.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

CVE:LGC traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. 119,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,645. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.26.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

