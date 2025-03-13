Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.71 ($22.51) and last traded at €20.83 ($22.64). Approximately 76,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 345,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($24.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The firm had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

