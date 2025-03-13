Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,027,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 331,932 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

