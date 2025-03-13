Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$213.00 and last traded at C$209.88, with a volume of 185373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$207.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. UBS Group raised Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Also, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

