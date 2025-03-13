Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 371,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

