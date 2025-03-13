Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

