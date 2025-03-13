AGF Management Ltd. Invests $6.18 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,950,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGI opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

