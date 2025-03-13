Natural Investments LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 79.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 24.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 387,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 76,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

