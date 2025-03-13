108,700 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 278,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 71.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 231,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

