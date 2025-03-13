iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $48.54.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
