iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

