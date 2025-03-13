David Martin Harney Sells 9,300 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$484,931.76.

David Martin Harney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$51.13 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$38.44 and a 52-week high of C$54.64. The company has a market cap of C$47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.85.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

