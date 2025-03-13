Natural Investments LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.