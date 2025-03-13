Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,004 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
