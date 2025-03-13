AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

