Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. 30,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 620,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $525.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

