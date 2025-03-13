IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 1,787,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,991,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

