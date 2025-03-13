Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.52. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 5,780 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $855.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -3.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.