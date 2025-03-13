Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

CGDV stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

