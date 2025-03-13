United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

