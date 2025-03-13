LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,924 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

