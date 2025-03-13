Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 496,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,036,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $36,865,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 303,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $13,008,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

