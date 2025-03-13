Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32,458.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 362,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361,259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

