Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.