LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 4,479 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.