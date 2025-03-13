Barrington Research Cuts Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target to $20.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $29.11.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
