LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $249.32 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

