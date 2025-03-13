Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 178.7% in February

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of CAPC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853,859.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.07. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

