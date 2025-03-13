Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Drops By 83.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $28.40 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

