Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Drops By 83.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $28.40 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
