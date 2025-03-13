BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $39,425.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Todd Berard sold 424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $10,795.04.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $9,267.86.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 278,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

