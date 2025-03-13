Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $147,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,755.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,099.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,065.44. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,515.02 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

