Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.