Simon Tilley Buys 1,242,887 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 1,242,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$157,846.65 ($99,902.94).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Locality Planning Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Simon Tilley bought 18,968 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$2,655.52 ($1,680.71).

On Monday, January 13th, Simon Tilley purchased 10,142 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,419.88 ($898.66).

On Friday, January 17th, Simon Tilley acquired 4,359 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$610.26 ($386.24).

On Monday, January 6th, Simon Tilley purchased 13,205 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,927.93 ($1,220.21).

On Thursday, January 9th, Simon Tilley acquired 8,337 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,217.20 ($770.38).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.