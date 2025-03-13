Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 32,135 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

