Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.