Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 167,510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

