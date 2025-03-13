CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $338.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average of $320.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.58 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

