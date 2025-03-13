Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head to Head Comparison

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Synchrony Financial and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 6 14 1 2.76 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $69.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 15.36% 18.30% 2.23% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -61.51, indicating that its share price is 6,251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.13 billion 1.29 $3.50 billion $8.54 6.27 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 13.66 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.19

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Carbon Streaming on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

