Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.