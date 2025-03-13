Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 343.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Willdan Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.41.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

