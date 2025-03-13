Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

BATS USMV opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

