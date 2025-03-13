Trevor Wagil Sells 4,504 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.86, for a total value of C$184,046.95.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.65. The firm has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$37.11 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

